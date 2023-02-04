Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$121.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMTNF opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

