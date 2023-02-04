Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.88

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as low as $17.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 11,120 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

