Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.88

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as low as $17.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 11,120 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
