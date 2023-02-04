Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 427,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 134,551 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

