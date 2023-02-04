Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 427,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.13.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
