Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Trading Down 27.9%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) dropped 27.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 430,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 138,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Track Group Trading Down 27.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 1,357.36% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

