Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,879. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

