Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.68 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

