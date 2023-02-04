Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 471,045 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,045 shares during the period. Red Violet accounts for 3.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 14.17% of Red Violet worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 215.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,228 shares in the company, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.07 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter.

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

