Trigran Investments Inc. Decreases Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,416,928 shares during the quarter. CalAmp accounts for 0.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 2.24% of CalAmp worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CalAmp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.66 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 173,500 shares of company stock valued at $658,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

