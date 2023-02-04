Trigran Investments Inc. Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Anika Therapeutics comprises about 4.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Anika Therapeutics worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

ANIK opened at $32.10 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

