Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) Announces Dividend of GBX 79

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance
Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.15.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile
