Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) Announces Dividend of GBX 79

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.15.

Get Triple Point VCT 2011 alerts:

Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.