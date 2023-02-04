Truist Financial Boosts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $29.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

