Truist Financial Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $284.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $261.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Recommended Stories

