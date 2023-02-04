Truist Financial Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $29.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vericel by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

