Truist Financial Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $105.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

