Truist Financial Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,294,684.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 10,381 shares of company stock valued at $322,788 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

