Truist Financial Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $38.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

