Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 3,284,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.