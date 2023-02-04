Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 3,284,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.