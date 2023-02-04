Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $50,533.50 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TWO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

