Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $50,533.50 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Two Harbors Investment Price Performance
NYSE:TWO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
