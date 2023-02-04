UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

UGE International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$52.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

