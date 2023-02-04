Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading Down 34.8%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) fell 34.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.