UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $39,917.10 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

