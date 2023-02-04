Umee (UMEE) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and $394,251.16 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umee has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Umee Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

