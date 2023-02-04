Uniswap Price Tops $7.31 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $145.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.31 or 0.00031146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00424313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017888 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04692091 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 607 active market(s) with $170,073,714.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

