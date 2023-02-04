United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

