United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 91,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS opened at $191.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

