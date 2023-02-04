United States Steel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

United States Steel has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,137,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United States Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $359,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.