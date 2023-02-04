Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unitil by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $850.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

