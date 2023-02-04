Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 18,388 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.31.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
