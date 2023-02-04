Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 18,388 shares changing hands.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.