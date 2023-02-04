Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,212 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 539,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.