US Capital Advisors Lowers DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.43. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

