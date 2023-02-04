USD Coin (USDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00429644 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.97 or 0.29305076 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00447849 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,950,913,460 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.