USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 18.07% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $38,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 275,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

