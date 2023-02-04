USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Globant worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Globant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,207,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.44.

Globant stock traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 484,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

