USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,969 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 99,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. 6,552,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,599. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

