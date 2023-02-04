USS Investment Management Ltd Has $19.92 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,861 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,377. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

