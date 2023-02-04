USS Investment Management Ltd Has $22.06 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,913 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NIO worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 22.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIO by 0.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NIO by 121.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 55,798,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,607,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $26.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.