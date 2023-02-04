USS Investment Management Ltd Has $28.97 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,898 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $28,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 4.0 %

PDD stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. 5,591,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

