USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. 3,078,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,803. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

