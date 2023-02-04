USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,918 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,280.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

