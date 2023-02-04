USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 314,912 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,912 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,346,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,964. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

