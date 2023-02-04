USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 56,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

AMAT stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. 6,156,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

