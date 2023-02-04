Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,686 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

