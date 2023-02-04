Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 15,498 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

