Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.