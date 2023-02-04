Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $566,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ERTH opened at $52.65 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

