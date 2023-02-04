Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $525,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.