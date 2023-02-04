Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40.

