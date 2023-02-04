Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $29.66 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.