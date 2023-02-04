Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,388,530 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

