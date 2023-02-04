Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.